Advocates push to register Boston's unhoused to vote

It's a story of struggle that's become all too common in Massachusetts and beyond.

"It's just been one thing after another," said Dennis, a Boston resident experiencing homelessness. "Hopefully I can work things out and get back on my feet."

Thousands are in a similar situation, sleeping in shelters or on the street while simultaneously seeking to play a role in the nation's democratic process.

"I need to find out what's going on with the polls, see who I want. Maybe it'll make a difference. I hope it does," Dennis said.

That fight to remain engaged is something voting and advocates for the unhoused are constantly hearing, especially as the 2024 election approaches. As a result, efforts are underway to make sure the often-overlooked group finds their way to the ballot box.

"They have opinions about the ballot questions, about the federal election. This is a way to make those opinions matter," Pine Street Inn Executive Director Lyndia Downie said.

Massachusetts state law allows anyone who meets several key requirements to vote, including being a United States citizen, at least 18 years old, a resident of the state and not incarcerated for a felony.

"You can use a shelter as an address. Many of our guests do," Downie noted.

For people like Dennis looking to serve their civic duty even in the worst of situations, that's welcome news.

"If you want to be heard, you have to do it," said Dennis, of voting.

The Pine Creek Inn will hold a voter registration drive for its guests and tenants on Monday. More information can be found on the Massachusetts Secretary of State's website.