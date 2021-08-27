Analyzing What the Afghanistan Crisis Means for Biden's Presidency

President Joe Biden is facing a difficult time in his presidency.

Biden was already under intense criticism for what many consider a botched exit from Afghanistan before 13 U.S. service members were killed after explosions rocked the Kabul airport.

"This is the most perilous time for the president," said Glen Johnson, who served as senior advisor to former Secretary of State John Kerry. "The president is going to own a lot of second guessing here. I think there's going to be a tremendous amount of Congressional oversight."

While most Americans supported the exit from Afghanistan, the majority are not happy with the way it has gone down, creating potential devastating political ramifications for Biden.

"To be accused of botching an exit, to have Americans killed on his watch, you know, just an ugliness about the whole endgame of Afghanistan, was what he did not want to have," Johnson said.

The departure from Afghanistan was always going to be complicated, Johnson said, but it became even more so following the quick collapse of the Afghan government -- as the administration seemed unprepared and overwhelmed.

"Any time America has withdrawn from a foreign country under conflict … there's always going to be criticism," said Boston College Professor Peter Kraus.

Thirteen U.S. service members were killed in explosions at the airport in Kabul.

Krause says Biden will be a evaluated on how things go over the next few days and how he's able to explain it in the context of a broader strategy that makes sense to Americans.

"This, to me, is not a damning indictment that is going to lead to a full collapse of political support for Biden," Krause said.

Experts agree the most important thing Biden can do now is to get every American out of Afghanistan as soon as possible.