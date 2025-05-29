Auchincloss talks about ‘big, beautiful bill' and Trump's fight with Harvard

Rep. Jake Auchincloss is back in Massachusetts after a marathon month on Capitol Hill.

"I spent 27 hours in my committee brawling with Republicans," Auchincloss said.

The congressman representing the 4th District in Massachusetts has been quick to criticize President Donald Trump and his "big, beautiful bill." Auchincloss called the spending plan the worst legislation he's voted on during his time in Washington.

"This bill is going to raise health care and energy costs for families to the tune of hundreds and, for some families, thousands of dollars a year," said Auchincloss.

Benefits in Massachusetts and across the country could be on the chopping block if it passes the Senate and reaches President Donald Trump's desk.

Democrats have widely panned the plan as boosting the national debt and providing tax cuts to wealthier Americans. Even so, Auchincloss says there are some positives.

"They put in there some reforms to pharmacy benefit managers, who are the middlemen of drug pricing," he said. "Those bills caught a ride on this bill because they save money for the taxpayer."

Beyond legislation, growing tension between the White House and Harvard University is also in focus. Auchincloss is urging his alma mater to meet the moment.

"It underscores why Harvard needs to regain its independence. That's what an endowment is for, that's what a university charter is for," he said. "Truth seeking without pressure from progress orthodoxies on the left or authoritarian impulses on the right."

As President Donald Trump further criticized Harvard University and suggested a 15% cap on international students, a school official said in a court filing that foreign students are afraid to attend their own graduation.

But while Democrats try to center conversation on Trump, the 2024 election continues to steal focus as some Democrats criticize former President Joe Biden for staying in the race as long as he did.

"It's a distraction if we let it be a distraction," Auchincloss said. "I think it's recognized he shouldn't have run for a second term, he should have really fulfilled what was his implicit promise to be a bridge to the next generation of Democratic leaders. But even though we got here through a rocky path, we're still here."

It's a forward-looking perspective that hinges on gains in 2026 as Auchincloss eyes another term in Congress with questions swirling about a potential Senate run.

"I'm running for reelection. And to the extent that I'm thinking about flipping seats, I'm focused on those battleground Democrats," said Auchincloss.

