Baker Meeting With RGA As GOP Eyes More Governorships

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, who did not attend this weekend's Republican State Convention, will meet with the Republican Governors Association in Tennessee

Gov. Charlie Baker departs Wednesday morning for Tennessee to attend a Republican Governors Association meeting.

Baker skipped last weekend's Republican State Convention in Springfield where party delegates rallied behind two Republicans who hope to succeed Baker, former Rep. Geoff Diehl and businessman Chris Doughty.

The RGA says it has "one primary objective: electing, re-electing, and supporting America's Republican governors."

In 2020, Republicans expanded their overall majority of Republican governors, ending the year with 27 governorships compared to 23 for the Democrats, and eight of the 11 governor's races in 2020 resulted in a GOP win.

While Democrats are confident about their chances of taking the Massachusetts governorship in November, the RGA says that with 36 governor's races on the docket this year "we couldn't be more optimistic about our opportunities to expand our majority in 2022."

A Baker aide said the governor plans to attend the meeting in Nashville and then return to Massachusetts on Thursday morning.

