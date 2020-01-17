Charlie Baker

Baker No Longer America’s Most Popular Governor, Poll Says

The Republican governor was ranked third most popular in a recent poll.

By Abby Vervaeke

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker
Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images, File

In this Dec. 9, 2019, file photo, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker flips through a folder of notes during a news conference in Boston with members of the MBTA’s Safety Review Panel.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has been dethroned as America's most-popular governor, according to a recent Morning Consult poll.

The governor's approval rating among all voters dropped from 73% to 69% in the fourth quarter, according to the poll. Baker is now the third most popular governor, behind Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.

Baker often receives praise for his bipartisanship as a Republican in a blue state. He is currently in his second term as governor and will be up for reelection in 2022. It is uncertain if Baker will seek a third term.

At the end of 2019, Baker had just under $1 million in his campaign account. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, his fellow Republican, out-raised Baker with $1.7 million in her campaign account.

No incumbent governor has ever served a third-consecutive term. Currently, Massachusetts governors are not subject to term limits.

Morning Consult conducted 493,910 surveys with registered U.S. voters from Oct.1-Dec. 31 to determine fourth quarter governor approval ratings. Participants indicated whether they approved or disapproved of their governor’s job performance.

This article tagged under:

Charlie BakerGovernorpoll
