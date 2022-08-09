Balint Wins House Primary in Vt., Would Be First Woman State Sends to Washington

Progressive Vermont state Sen. Becca Balint topped Lt. Gov. Molly Gray to win the Democratic U.S. House primary on Tuesday, immediately positioning her to make history as the first woman representing the state in Congress.

Vermont is the last state in the country to add a female member to its congressional delegation. Balint, who immediately becomes the favorite in November's general election, would also be the first openly gay member of Congress from Vermont.

She was endorsed by some of the nation's top leaders on the left, including Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

Vermont’s most closely-watched contest — for the Democrats’ nomination for U.S. House in November’s general election — has the current lieutenant governor and a physician positioning themselves as moderate choices.

Balint is vying to fill the state's lone House seat, which is being vacated by Rep. Peter Welch who is running for Senate and easily secured the Democratic nomination on Tuesday. Welch is trying to succeed Sen. Patrick Leahy, the Senate's longest-serving member, who is retiring, creating Vermont's first open Senate seat since 2006, when Sanders succeeded Jim Jeffords.

Gray is a former staffer for Welch and has been backed by Leahy and former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean — but it wasn't enough. Balint's win means the state's congressional politics are poised to shift to the left and more closely adhere to Sanders' progressive values.

Associated Press writer Wilson Ring in Montpelier, Vt., contributed to this report.