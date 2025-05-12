Ballot committee forms to defend 2024 Mass. gun law

Voters next year will decide whether to maintain or spike a sweeping law that expanded gun restrictions in Massachusetts, and supporters on Monday made official their campaign to keep the measure in place.

Organizers launched the "Vote Yes for a Safe MA" ballot question committee, warning that repeal of the law the Legislature and Gov. Maura Healey enacted in July 2024 "would be a threat to public safety."

Ruth Zakarin, executive director of the MA Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence, will chair the campaign committee. Zakarin declined to name other groups participating in the campaign but said "a great number of people" are assisting the effort.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey signed an emergency preamble to a gun reform bill passed this summer that addresses, among other things, ghost guns and red flag law, though gun rights advocates had collected thousands of signatures in hopes of pushing pause on the bill until voters could weigh in with a ballot question.

"People really wanted to see Massachusetts take these steps to strengthen our policies around guns. Wherever we were in the commonwealth, people were talking about needing to do more to protect our communities and protect our kids from gun violence, so we know that we have strong support," she said in an interview. "It's just a question of tapping into that and building even more coalition and helping folks understand why this legislation is as important as it is."

The law expands the so-called red flag law allowing a court to take guns away from someone considered a threat to themselves or others, limits the presence of firearms in some public places such as schools and government buildings, and deploys new strategies to combat the spread of untraceable "ghost guns."

Firearm owners and Second Amendment advocates immediately criticized the law as an overreach, and they mounted a campaign to put a repeal question on the 2026 ballot. The Civil Rights Coalition pursuing the repeal raised about $136,000 last year, according to state campaign finance data.

Some segments of the law have also been challenged in ongoing court cases.

Massachusetts has one of the lowest rates of gun violence in the country, and advocates including Zakarin argue that the state's tight restrictions — including the July 2024 law — are crucial to maintaining that status.