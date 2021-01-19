coronavirus

Watch: Biden to Speak Before Traveling to DC for Inauguration

On the eve of their inauguration, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will speak Tuesday at the Lincoln Memorial's reflecting pool in Washington, D.C., to honor the lives lost to COVID-19.

Their remarks around 5:30 p.m. will come a day before they'll be sworn into office at noon ET on the west front of the U.S. Capitol. Biden will be traveling to Washington, D.C., from Wilmington, Delaware, and will deliver remarks before he departs at 1:30 p.m. ET.

The Biden administration’s biggest challenge will be addressing the coronavirus pandemic during its worst period and trying to distribute vaccines nationwide. The president-elect laid out a comprehensive plan last week to get shots in the arms of people to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

More News

Inauguration Day 4 hours ago

Final Preparations Underway for Biden's Inauguration

coronavirus 5 hours ago

Grim Milestone: 400K COVID Deaths in U.S.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19Joe BidenKAMALA HARRIS
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us