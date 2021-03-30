Biden Names ‘Trailblazing' Slate of Judicial Nominees With Diverse Backgrounds

President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced his first slate of federal judicial nominees, a diverse group that aims to have the federal bench "reflect the full diversity of the American people — both in background and in professional experience," the White House said.

The list of 11 nominees include three Black women, a Muslim American and an Asian American.

“This trailblazing slate of nominees draws from the very best and brightest minds of the American legal profession,” Biden said in a statement announcing the nominees. “Each is deeply qualified and prepared to deliver justice faithfully under our Constitution and impartially to the American people — and together they represent the broad diversity of background, experience, and perspective that makes our nation strong.”

The nominees must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

The Black women nominated includes Tiffany Cunningham for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, Candace Jackson-Akiwumi for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, whom Biden will nominate to serve on the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia to fill the vacancy left by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The president also nominated Judge Florence Y. Pan for the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Pan would be the first Asian-American judge to serve on that court.

Zahid N. Quraishi, a New Jersey magistrate judge, would be the nation’s first Muslim American to serve on a federal district court.

Also nominated Tuesday are Judge Deborah Boardman for the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, Judge Lydia Griggsby for the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, Julien Neals for the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, Regina Rodriguez for the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, Margaret Strickland for the U.S. District Court for the District of New Mexico, and Judge Rupa Ranga Puttagunta for the Superior Court of the District of Columbia.