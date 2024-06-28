Decision 2024

Biden's performance at center of first presidential debate

The commander-in-chief navigated through meandering sentences that often verged on incoherence

By Matt Prichard

NBC Universal, Inc.

From the outset of Thursday night’s presidential debate, it was clear President Joe Biden was struggling under the spotlight.

The commander-in-chief navigated through meandering sentences that often verged on incoherence.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Biden would find his footing as the evening went along but the damage was done, leaving Democrats across the country and in New England weighing next steps.

“I hope people will stay focused on the choice we have this November,” said New Hampshire Senator Jean Shaheen, “I think there will be discussions about what needs to happen next.”

“Joe Biden had a tough debate performance, it was tough to watch. I also saw Donald Trump stand up there and lie,” said Massachusetts Governor, Maura Healey.

Massachusetts State Rep. Michael Connolly (D - 26th Middlesex) wrote on X, “there is no way to defend President Biden’s atrocious performance last night. We have to figure out a way to stop Trump from winning the election.”

State Sen. Jason Lewis (D - 5th Middlesex) took a step further.

“It was really depressing, disheartening, infuriating,” Lewis said. “President Biden should step aside at this point, we should have an open Democratic Party convention in August and select a different nominee to represent us.”

NBC10 has reached out to multiple members of the Massachusetts Congressional delegation for reaction but have not received a response.

More on the first presidential debate

news 9 hours ago

DJT shares close down nearly 11% after Biden stumble in Trump presidential debate

news 4 hours ago

Biden debate flop leads Democrats to call for new nominee — but replacing him is tough to do

Decision 2024 7 hours ago

Alarm and amusement at Biden's performance as world reacts to debate with Trump

This article tagged under:

Decision 2024politics
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us