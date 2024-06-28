Biden's performance at center of first presidential debate

From the outset of Thursday night’s presidential debate, it was clear President Joe Biden was struggling under the spotlight.

The commander-in-chief navigated through meandering sentences that often verged on incoherence.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Biden would find his footing as the evening went along but the damage was done, leaving Democrats across the country and in New England weighing next steps.

“I hope people will stay focused on the choice we have this November,” said New Hampshire Senator Jean Shaheen, “I think there will be discussions about what needs to happen next.”

“Joe Biden had a tough debate performance, it was tough to watch. I also saw Donald Trump stand up there and lie,” said Massachusetts Governor, Maura Healey.

Massachusetts State Rep. Michael Connolly (D - 26th Middlesex) wrote on X, “there is no way to defend President Biden’s atrocious performance last night. We have to figure out a way to stop Trump from winning the election.”

There is no way to defend President Biden’s atrocious performance last night. We have to figure out a way to stop Trump from winning the election. — Mike Connolly (@MikeConnollyMA) June 28, 2024

State Sen. Jason Lewis (D - 5th Middlesex) took a step further.

“It was really depressing, disheartening, infuriating,” Lewis said. “President Biden should step aside at this point, we should have an open Democratic Party convention in August and select a different nominee to represent us.”

NBC10 has reached out to multiple members of the Massachusetts Congressional delegation for reaction but have not received a response.