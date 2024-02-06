Biden's write-in win, Clyburn's comments give NH Democrats hope amid DNC primary spat

In the wake of a primary win for President Joe Biden in South Carolina, Rep. Jim Clyburn is pointing to the Democratic National Committee and its feud with New Hampshire.

"Let the rules committee figure out a way to let those Democratic delegates up in New Hampshire have their vote at the convention," Clyburn said. "Let's just do that."

The comments come after months of drama within the party. Biden and the DNC moved South Carolina higher up in the Democratic nominating process, ignoring New Hampshire and threatening not to count Granite State delegates.

But a robust write-in effort and solid turnout in favor of the president seem to be turning the tides.

"We're obviously very grateful, um, surprised," said Ray Buckley, chair of the New Hampshire Democratic Party.

"It was surprising that it came so quickly after the South Carolina presidential primary," New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan said of Clyburn's comments.

It's bringing a sense of confidence for Granite Staters.

"We will be first just as we were this cycle, because it's our state law," said Buckley.

Speculation over how this back-and-forth will evolve over the next four years also rising to the surface.

"We know how to run elections in this state and the voters really engage and participate. That's really hard to duplicate in other places," said Scanlan.

"This calendar was for this cycle only, and they were going to start the conversation anew going into 2028," said Buckley. "We look forward to that conversation."

As for the here and now, attention is turning to how those delegates will be brought into the nominating process. The Democratic National Convention is scheduled for this summer in Chicago.