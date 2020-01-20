Bloomberg: ‘I’d Vote to Convict’ Trump in Impeachment Trial

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg said he would vote to convict President Donald Trump if he were a senator because "there's so much evidence that he acted inappropriately," NBC News reports.

In an interview with the TODAY show that aired Monday, Bloomberg told Craig Melvin that while he thinks the impeachment process is "not good" for Democrats, "the president's actions eventually, as information came out, convinced me that he should be impeached and that it should be a fair trial."

Bloomberg said he chose to enter the 2020 Presidential race in November because he didn't think any of the other Democratic contenders could beat Trump. He called the president "dangerous to our democracy" and said America can't afford four more years of Trump.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

Who’s Running for President in 2020?

The field of Democratic 2020 presidential candidates is packed, though some have already dropped out. Those still in the race include a former vice president, senators, businessmen, House members, a former governor and a mayor. As for the GOP, a former governor and former congressman are vying to challenge President Trump.

Click the photos to learn more