Boston City Council passes ranked-choice voting proposal as debate over member continues

The Boston City Council had two rigorous debates in Wednesday's meeting — discussing whether the city should go to ranked-choice voting and what should be done about a member who pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges.

Councilors voted to pass the election proposal, which still requires the signature of Mayor Michelle Wu and the approval of the Massachusetts Legislature before Boston voters would decide in a ballot measure.

The election system allows voters to list candidates in order of preference with an elimination-style runoff commencing if no candidate receives 50% or more of the vote.

Boston City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune is a strong supporter of the process.

"Who wouldn't want candidates who aren't ignoring and only just speaking to their base, but are forced to build a broader coalition?" said Louijeune. "That's what ranked-choice voting is, and it makes sure that the person who is elected has the majority support of the voters."

Opponents call the system confusing and point to Boston's past election issues as a reason to keep the current process.

"Before you throw away a system that works, that the city can't even handle on its own, and substitute a very complicated system ... they should really think carefully about what they're about to do," said Paul Craney of Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance.

Councilors passed the plan during Wednesday's meeting and sent it to Beacon Hill in an 8-4 vote. But like most Boston City Council meetings these days, discussion turned to disgraced District 7 Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson and calls for her to step aside.

"They're always asking me, 'Why is she still there? What are you guys doing as a council?'" said City Councilor-at-large Erin Murphy. "So I do think it's important that we take a stand."

Murphy and District 2 Councilor Ed Flynn asked the council to formally address the matter.

Fernandes Anderson was not at the meeting. She pleaded guilty last week to charges of wire fraud and theft involving federal funds. Four other charges against her were dropped in the plea deal.

When she announced her plan to plead guilty, Fernandes Anderson said she would resign from the city council. But she has not done so, and she has since said she plans to remain until the end of the fiscal year to ensure her constituents are represented by her vote in the council.

"I'm deeply sorry for all of the pain that you have endured. I'm deeply sorry for everything, every hardship that this has caused for you," Fernandes Anderson told NBC10 Boston last week. "And I promise you, with every single minute of what's left, to, again, finish strong, reach a soft landing and create some stability out of this."

Until Fernandes-Anderson is sentenced, councilors have said, they cannot remove her.

Prosecutors are asking for Fernandes Anderson to be sentenced to a year and a day in prison. Her sentencing hearing is set for July 19.

"Legally, we don't have a right to make her leave, but we can say that as a body, we don't agree," Murphy said Wednesday.

"I am not interested in playing the games of politics," Louijeune said. "I'm interested in following the law."

Murphy's resolution was sent to a committee after multiple objections from colleagues.