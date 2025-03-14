Boston City Council raises police staffing questions ahead of big events

A city that's no stranger to big events is preparing for another busy weekend, with the South Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade set to take place Sunday. The Boston Marathon, Boston Common gatherings and the Pride Parade are soon to follow.

While those events bring a sense of excitement, the crowds are also creating concerns over staffing levels within the Boston Police Department.

"These staffing shortages present challenges to our planning and execution," said Boston City Councilor-At-Large Erin Murphy.

"Neighbors want to see more police officers walking the beat," said City Councilor Ed Flynn, who represents District 2.

According to a city council hearing order, the department is down 135 officers from this time last year, with the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association saying the total deficit is north of 500.

"When you're short 560, we really need to hire hundreds of police officers, year after year, to get back to the level where we should be," said Lawrence Calderone, the union's president.

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox says despite those challenges, the department is ready for this upcoming weekend and beyond.

"We have a fair number of officers, and they do a tremendous job," said Cox.

Councilors were hoping to hear more at Thursday's public safety hearing, with some expressing disappointment that Mayor Michelle Wu's office and the Boston Police Department did not appear.

"I didn't think it would be a great panel, but I didn't think they'd send nobody," said Murphy.

A city spokesperson said in a statement that "prior commitments" prevented testimony, and that the police department "offered to find another date for this hearing but the request to find a time that worked for both parties was not granted."

While those dynamics play out, one thing is clear headed into St. Patrick's Day weekend.

"We would ask all patrons coming into the city, or residents that are here, be respectful," said Calderone.

The parade begins at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.