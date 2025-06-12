Boston City Council

Embattled Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson has resigned

Fernandes Anderson's resignation comes after she pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges. Her last day will be July 4

By Thea DiGiammerino and NBC10 Boston Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson has submitted her letter of resignation after pleading guilty to federal corruption charges earlier this year.

Anderson, the councilor representing District 7, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and theft of public funds. At the time she said she would resign, but not immediately, saying she would continue her work to ensure her constituents were represented in the future. Now, she's made the resignation official, with her final day set for July 4.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"Over the past month, I've continued meeting with constituents, held listening sessions to hear your budget priorities and met regularly with department heads to ensure continuity on pending issues and ongoing projecst throughout the district," Fernandes Anderson wrote in a statement posted on Instagram.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

In an interview with NBC10 Boston in May, Fernandes Anderson apologized for her actions.

"I'm deeply sorry for all of the pain that you have endured. I'm deeply sorry for everything, every hardship that this has caused for you," Fernandes Anderson said. "And I promise you, with every single minute of what's left, to, again, finish strong, reach a soft landing and create some stability out of this."

Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson cried inside federal court as she pleaded guilty to wire fraud and theft charges Monday. Outside, she discussed when she plans to resign.

The guilty plea stems from accusations that in 2023, Fernandes Anderson funneled a $13,000 bonus payment to a relative on her staff, from which she then personally received $7,000 in cash.

Federal prosecutors are recommending a sentence of one year and one day in prison, along with $13,000 in restitution. Her sentencing is scheduled for July 29.

Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson spoke with NBC10 Boston after agreeing to plead guilty to federal corruption charges.

Other city leaders, including Councilors Erin Murphy and Ed Flynn and Mayor Michelle Wu, first called for Fernandes Anderson to step down after her arrest in December.

Flynn and Murphy filed an emergency resolution to remove her from the council, but City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune said the body did not have the power to unseat a sitting member prior to sentencing.

More on Tania Fernandes Anderson

Boston City Council Apr 16

Boston City Council considers plans for Tania Fernandes Anderson's resignation

Boston City Council Apr 9

‘You shouldn't avoid conflict,' Tania Fernandes Anderson says as she returns to Boston City Hall

Boston Apr 8

‘Forgive me': Boston city councilor pleading guilty over kickback scheme, resigning

This article tagged under:

Boston City CouncilMassachusettsBostonCrime and Courts
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us