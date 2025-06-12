Embattled Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson has resigned

Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson has submitted her letter of resignation after pleading guilty to federal corruption charges earlier this year.

Anderson, the councilor representing District 7, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and theft of public funds. At the time she said she would resign, but not immediately, saying she would continue her work to ensure her constituents were represented in the future. Now, she's made the resignation official, with her final day set for July 4.

"Over the past month, I've continued meeting with constituents, held listening sessions to hear your budget priorities and met regularly with department heads to ensure continuity on pending issues and ongoing projecst throughout the district," Fernandes Anderson wrote in a statement posted on Instagram.

In an interview with NBC10 Boston in May, Fernandes Anderson apologized for her actions.

"I'm deeply sorry for all of the pain that you have endured. I'm deeply sorry for everything, every hardship that this has caused for you," Fernandes Anderson said. "And I promise you, with every single minute of what's left, to, again, finish strong, reach a soft landing and create some stability out of this."

The guilty plea stems from accusations that in 2023, Fernandes Anderson funneled a $13,000 bonus payment to a relative on her staff, from which she then personally received $7,000 in cash.

Federal prosecutors are recommending a sentence of one year and one day in prison, along with $13,000 in restitution. Her sentencing is scheduled for July 29.

Other city leaders, including Councilors Erin Murphy and Ed Flynn and Mayor Michelle Wu, first called for Fernandes Anderson to step down after her arrest in December.

Flynn and Murphy filed an emergency resolution to remove her from the council, but City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune said the body did not have the power to unseat a sitting member prior to sentencing.