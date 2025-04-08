Boston

Boston city councilor to plead guilty in kickback scheme, court filing says

Prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney's Office for Massachusetts notified the judge in the case that Fernandes Anderson's lawyers told them she signed a plea agreement and intended to plead guilty

By Asher Klein, Matt Prichard and Matt Fortin

Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson at a City Council meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. It was the first meeting since her arrest on federal corruption charges.
Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson is set to plead guilty in her federal corruption case, according to a filing from prosecutors.

Fernandes Anderson has faced calls to step down in light of the five counts of aiding and abetting wire fraud and one of aiding and abetting theft concerning programs receiving federal funds she's faced. She was arrested on suspicion of funneling part of an inflated bonus payment through a relative of hers on her staff into her own pockets during an exchange at a City Hall bathroom.

On Tuesday, prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney's Office for Massachusetts notified the judge in the case that Fernandes Anderson's lawyers told them she signed a plea agreement and intended to plead guilty. NBC10 Boston is reaching out to Fernandes Anderson for comment.

She had been due for a hearing in federal court Wednesday afternoon. It wasn't immediately clear if the plea hearing would be held at that hearing — prosecutors requested a date for the plea hearing.

Days after being arrested on federal charges, Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson was back at City Hall for a meeting in chambers. Here's what she and other council members had to say.

It wasn't immediately clear if Fernandes Anderson would remain in office.

Mayor Michelle Wu has urged her to resign, saying in December that the charges she's facing “undermine the public trust and will prevent her from effectively serving the city.”

City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune also called for Fernandes Anderson's resignation, citing, in a statement, "the severity of the allegations brought against her, and the direct impact that they have on residents’ ability to see the Boston City Council as their faithful stewards."

But Fernandes Anderson returned to work days later, gaveling in a virtual city council hearing on historic racial harms and upholding civil rights in District 7.

The City Council's rules state that violating federal or state law can be unqualifying for a member.

"The council president shall automatically refer a matter to the council upon a felony conviction of any member by any state or federal court. Any action by the council taken in response to any referral shall require a two-thirds (2/3) majority roll call vote and will be in accordance with local, state and federal law," the rule says.

