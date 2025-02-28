Wu leads Kraft in early Boston mayor poll, but analysts see a race in flux

Boston’s mayoral race is in full swing, with philanthropist and political newcomer Josh Kraft challenging Mayor Michelle Wu, even as the incumbent secures key endorsements and a lead in a new poll.

An Emerson College survey released Thursday shows Wu with the support of 43% of voters and Kraft with 29%. Just under a quarter of voters were undecided.

“It’s amazing to see so much energy across the city and to see some of the numbers of how people are feeling right now,” Wu said.

“All I know is we announced less than a month ago, the energy and excitement we felt and heard from our campaign has been awesome,” Kraft said.

In its first days, Kraft’s campaign has brought in $196,289 dollars, including from high-profile donors like Los Angeles Chargers owner Dean Spanos and local car dealer Herb Chambers, according to finance reports.

“We’re seeing it, not just fundraising, volunteers wanting to get involved,” said Kraft. “Every time we’re out in the community, it’s very palpable and we’re really looking forward to where we’re going with this whole thing.”

But analysts see a race in flux. Wu’s coming testimony on sanctuary cities before the U.S. House Oversight Committee should shine a national spotlight on City Hall.

“The hidden danger is if she performs poorly down in D.C., just like those Ivy League presidents did last year,” said Tom Whalen with Boston University, referring to 2023 testimony on an increase in antisemitism on college campuses from the presidents of Harvard University, the University of Pennsylvania and MIT that led to two of the three being ousted.

The presidents of Harvard and MIT testified on Capitol Hill about their handling of campus safety and freedom of speech amid the ongoing war in the Middle East.

Both candidates said they recognize the gravity that comes with Wu's testimony on the city's sanctuary policy.

“I’m going there because it’s important for the truth to be told,” she said Friday.

Kraft said he knows she will “represent Boston well.”

Election Day is Nov. 4.