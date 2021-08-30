Boston Mayor's Race: Get to Know the Candidates

Boston voters will cast their ballots on Sept. 14 in the city's preliminary mayoral election, paring down the field from five major candidates to two.
Mayor Kim Janey and City Councilor at-Large Michelle Wu have led the pack in polling for much of the race. But a recent Emerson College poll showed Wu in front at 24%, with Janey (16%) slipping behind City Councilor at-Large Annissa Essaibi George (18%). City Councilor Andrea Campbell followed closely in fourth place at 14%. John Barros, a former chief of economic development for the city, is polling at just 2%.
More on Boston's mayoral race
But with a quarter of people polled remaining undecided — 3% more than in Suffolk University's July poll — the race remains wide open.
For those remaining undecided, NBC10 Boston and NECN have interviewed each candidate multiple times. Below, you can see what they told Sue O'Connell and Kwani Lunis. An ongoing series of interviews with Alison King will also be added to this page, so remember to check back here.
And don't forget to watch all five candidates in an hourlong debate hosted by NBC10 Boston, NECN and Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra on Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m.
Kim Janey
Kim Janey was named acting mayor in March after Marty Walsh left his post to serve as secretary of labor under President Joe Biden. The former city council president became the first person of color and the first woman to serve as Boston's mayor.
Michelle Wu
Michelle Wu was the first Asian-American woman to serve on the Boston City Council, having first been elected in 2013. She previously served as city council president.
Annissa Essaibi George
The daughter of immigrants — her father was from Tunisia and her mother was born in a displaced persons camp in Germany after World War II — Annissa Essaibi George grew up in Dorchester and was elected to the Boston City Council in 2015.
Andrea Campbell
Andrea Campbell has represented Dorchester, Mattapan, and parts of Roslindale and Jamaica Plain since being elected to the City Council in 2015. Serving as city council president before Janey, she was the first Black woman in that position.
John Barros
John Barros served for seven years as chief of economic development under former Mayor Marty Walsh. The son of Cape Verdean immigrants, Barros is a lifelong Boston resident.