Boston Mayor's Race: Get to Know the Candidates

Boston voters will cast their ballots on Sept. 14 in the city's preliminary mayoral election, paring down the field from five major candidates to two.

Mayor Kim Janey and City Councilor at-Large Michelle Wu have led the pack in polling for much of the race. But a recent Emerson College poll showed Wu in front at 24%, with Janey (16%) slipping behind City Councilor at-Large Annissa Essaibi George (18%). City Councilor Andrea Campbell followed closely in fourth place at 14%. John Barros, a former chief of economic development for the city, is polling at just 2%.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

But with a quarter of people polled remaining undecided — 3% more than in Suffolk University's July poll — the race remains wide open.

For those remaining undecided, NBC10 Boston and NECN have interviewed each candidate multiple times. Below, you can see what they told Sue O'Connell and Kwani Lunis. An ongoing series of interviews with Alison King will also be added to this page, so remember to check back here.

And don't forget to watch all five candidates in an hourlong debate hosted by NBC10 Boston, NECN and Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra on Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m.

Kim Janey

Kim Janey was named acting mayor in March after Marty Walsh left his post to serve as secretary of labor under President Joe Biden. The former city council president became the first person of color and the first woman to serve as Boston's mayor.

Sue O'Connell caught up with Boston's Acting Mayor Kim Janey, who's jumped in the race to become the city's next mayor this fall.

Boston Mayor Kim Janey joined Kwani Lunis to talk about the city's new initiative to provide free transportation on certain bus lines, why she's running for mayor and what she's been listening to lately.

Michelle Wu

Michelle Wu was the first Asian-American woman to serve on the Boston City Council, having first been elected in 2013. She previously served as city council president.

Sue O'Connell sat down with Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu to talk about why she is running for mayor.

Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu shares why she's running for mayor in Boston and what she plans on improving if elected into office.

Annissa Essaibi George

The daughter of immigrants — her father was from Tunisia and her mother was born in a displaced persons camp in Germany after World War II — Annissa Essaibi George grew up in Dorchester and was elected to the Boston City Council in 2015.

Sue O’Connell sits down with Boston City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George to discuss her mayoral campaign.

Annissa Essaibi George currently serves as an at-large member of the Boston City Council. The former Boston Public School teacher joined Kwani A. Lunis to share why she’s running for mayor.

Ahead of the Boston mayoral race, City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George sat down with NBC10 Boston.

Andrea Campbell

Andrea Campbell has represented Dorchester, Mattapan, and parts of Roslindale and Jamaica Plain since being elected to the City Council in 2015. Serving as city council president before Janey, she was the first Black woman in that position.

Sue O’Connell sat down with Andrea Campbell to talk about why she’s running to become Mayor of Boston.

Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell joins NBC10 Boston to share a little bit of her story, why she’s running for mayor of Boston, and what changes she’d like to see if elected.

John Barros

John Barros served for seven years as chief of economic development under former Mayor Marty Walsh. The son of Cape Verdean immigrants, Barros is a lifelong Boston resident.

Sue O'Connell sat down with John Barros, who's run for mayor of Boston in the past, to talk about why he's running again.

John Barros, the first person to serve as Boston's Economic Development Chief, joins Kwani A. Lunis to discuss what he accomplished during those seven years and why he resigned to run for mayor of Boston.