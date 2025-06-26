Boston protesters call for US to avoid war with Iran

Words of fury and a call for calm came outside the John F. Kennedy Federal Building in Boston Tuesday.

Demonstrators made their voices heard following the United States' bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities, expressing a belief that the U.S. should return to a diplomatic approach.

President Donald Trump said the strikes "obliterated" Iran's nuclear program, doubling down on that categorization after an initial assessment by the Defense Intelligence Agency concluded they set the program back only by several months.

"We are just really on edge because we don't know what is going to happen, and because Trump is very erratic," Bahar Sharafi said at the protest.

"President Trump, who is someone who ran on no more foreign entanglements, no more wars in the Middle East," said Massachusetts State Sen. Jamie Eldridge. "It was deeply troubling that he reversed himself last weekend."

Democrats from Massachusetts' congressional delegation criticized President Donald Trump's action in the Middle East.

But White House officials are quick to push back on that perspective, arguing a show of force doesn't mean a departure from diplomacy.

"The president wants peace, he always has," said Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

"Because of decisive military action, President Trump created the conditions to end the war," said Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

A brokered ceasefire has been holding between Iran and Israel, a development that critics welcome.

"I am really hoping and praying that the ceasefire is going to hold, but I really can't be certain," said Sharafi.

That doubt was shared by many at Thursday's demonstrations as they continued calls for de-escalation and a focus on lasting peace.

"The American people don't want a war with Iran, no one wants a war with Iran," said Sharafi.