Boston targeted as sanctuary cities debate takes national stage

Boston is being highlighted in what's becoming a national debate on sanctuary cities policies ahead of a congressional hearing next week.

The Republican-led House Oversight Committee on Wednesday targeted Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and other mayors of so-called sanctuary cities in preparation for a congressional hearing diving into the issue next week.

The video says the leaders will be "held accountable" and accuses them of running "lawless cities."

Described as "hype video," the clip features Wu and the mayors of New York, Chicago and Denver.

All four mayors have been called to testify at next week’s Congressional hearings about their policies as sanctuary cities and whether they’ll cooperate with President Trump’s deportation plans.

The committee says it wants to hold sanctuary city mayors accountable for their actions.

“It’s not fair to American taxpayers, to the taxpayers here in the Commonwealth to have people come in from countries we don’t even know where they’re coming from, they come in without papers, and they come straight to Massachusetts where they know they can get free benefits," Janet Fogarty, Republican National Committeewoman for Massachusetts, said.

The video is the latest action throwing national attention on Boston and its policies.

Over the weekend White House's border czar Tom Homan took aim at Boston, criticizing Police Commissioner Michael Cox. Wu fired back, defending Cox and stating that "Boston's crime levels are at the lowest ever reported in our history."

Wu is scheduled to testify in that hearing in DC next Wednesday. NBC10 Boston has reached out to Wu's office for a comment on the video, but has not yet heard back.

With Boston's sanctuary city policy under scrutiny from the Trump administration and the Republican majority in the House, Mayor Michelle Wu stepped out of the city and visited prominent immigrant support group La Colaborativa in Chelsea, taking questions from people she called "the type of inspiration that members of Congress need to know about."