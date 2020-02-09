Pete Buttigieg has pulled into a statistical dead heat with Bernie Sanders among Democratic presidential contenders in the New Hampshire primary with just two days until ballots are cast, according to a new NBC10 Boston/Franklin Pierce University/Boston Herald poll.

The poll of likely New Hampshire primary voters, released Sunday, has Sanders in first place at 23%, followed by Buttigieg at 20%, Elizabeth Warren at 16% and Joe Biden in fourth place at 14%.

Buttigieg vaulted from fourth place to second in the latest poll in the wake of the Iowa Caucus results, with Biden falling from second to fourth. Warren's support stayed about the same.

The prior NBC10 Boston/Franklin Pierce University/Boston Herald poll had Sanders in first place at 31%, followed by Joe Biden at 24%, Elizabeth Warren at 17% and Buttigieg at 8%.

The New Hampshire primary will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Among likely Republican primary voters in the poll released Sunday, 71% said they would vote for President Donald Trump if the primary were held today, about the same as in the previous poll. Bill Weld remains a distant second at just 8%. But the president's approval rating dipped from 90% last week to 77%.

The telephone survey was conducted between Feb. 5-8 by RKM Research and Communications in collaboration with NBC10 Boston, NECN, Telemundo Boston, Franklin Pierce University and the Boston Herald.

The margin of error was plus or minus 4.3% for the Democratic voters and plus or minus 4.7% for Republican voters.