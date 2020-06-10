Calls Grow for Joe Biden to Pick a Woman of Color as His Running Mate

Boston City Councilor Julia Mejia is part of the growing chorus of voters calling for Joe Biden’s vice presidential running mate to be not just a woman, but a woman of color.

“This is such an amazing opportunity to change the conversation, for a way to start healing and addressing some of the deep systemic racial tension that we are experiencing in this country today," Mejia said.

It is a growing sentiment that has spiked in recent weeks.

A new poll from Morning Consult and Politico shows 29% of registered voters now think it is important for Biden to choose a person of color. That's up seven points from April. This week's poll found that 48% of respondents said it wasn't important, down five points from two months ago.

In a video message played at George Floyd's funeral, former Vice President Joe Biden offered condolences to the grieving family and called on the country to “dissent from indifference” and address "racial justice."

Th uptick comes not from black voters but mostly from white and liberal voters.

“This moment is sort of saying, if not now, when?” Democratic Analyst Arnie Arnesen said.

She was the first woman to run for governor in New Hampshire, back in 1992. She says she was inspired by the late African-American Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm.

“There are plenty of strong women of color who have shown the skills to lead and now is the moment for them to step up. And Joe Biden needs to figure it out,” Arnesen said.

Those women include Sen. Kamala Harris, Rep. Val Demings, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams.

Mejia added one more, a local name: “And Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley. I know she’s not even thinking about it but, if I had to choose I would tap her for the opportunity."

Many feel the most important qualification for Biden’s running mate is that she be ready to serve as president if necessary, according to the poll.