Cambridge city councilor named in brothel bust says he won't resign

The elephant in the room was addressed right off the top at Monday night's city council meeting in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cambridge City Councilor Paul Toner was named last week as one of the alleged clients of a high-end brothel run out of luxury apartments in Cambridge and Watertown. He apologized Monday, and he made clear that he would not be stepping down.

"First, I'm ashamed to have my name associated with this case," said the embattled council member. "I would like to apologize to my fellow councilors, my supporters in the community, for taking up time with the council and the public discourse in this matter."

Toner read a statement about the accusations against him.

"I've been an effective councilor who has carried out my official duties during my time in office to the best of my abilities," he said. "I am here because I have a duty to fulfill my obligations to the voters who elected me."

Toner said he's humbled by the love of his family and the support from voters, but he did not get into the allegations.

Most of his colleagues on council have not said whether or not he should resign.

"It's reverberating throughout the city," said City Councilor Patricia Nolan. "It's not just a personal thing, it has become a much larger issue, this isn't just an affair, it isn't about someone's sex life."

When the meeting ended, Toner declined to elaborate on his statement but did say he would not resign.