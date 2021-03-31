Capitol Police Officers Sue Trump for ‘Physical and Emotional' Injuries From Jan. 6 Attack

Two Capitol Police officers are suing former President Donald Trump over “physical and emotional injuries” they suffered in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, which they say the former president incited, NBC News reports.

In the 40-page complaint filed in D.C. federal court on Tuesday, lawyers for officers James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby accuse Trump of directing the assault and aiding and abetting the actions of the rioters.

“Officer Hemby was attacked relentlessly. He was bleeding from a cut located less than an inch from his eye. He had cuts and abrasions on his face and hands and his body was pinned against a large metal door, fending off attacks,” the complaint says.

Meanwhile, Blassingame was among eight or nine officers trying to fend off the mob that charged into the Crypt, the area inside the Capitol on the floor below the Rotunda. “The insurrectionists struck Officer Blassingame in his face, head, chest, arms, and what felt like every part of his body," the lawsuit says.

Trump has not yet responded to the lawsuit.

