Chinese students brace for impact after Rubio's visa threats

Recent court rulings have put a hold on some of the Trump administration's efforts against foreign students, but one group is still particularly vulnerable: Chinese students.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said last week that the federal government would "aggressively revoke visas for Chinese students, including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields."

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"I always want the voice of Chinese students or of the Asian community to be louder in Boston," said Kiki Wong, a recent Northeastern University sociology graduate.

NBC10 Boston teamed up with BU students to look at how Trump administration immigration policies could have on the international student population. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston https://bsky.app/profile/nbcboston.com

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Wong is concerned for the quarter of a million Chinese students who are trying to finish their studies in the U.S. before they are potentially thrown out.

"It still surprised us, and still shocked us," said Wong. "Not everyone is like that, like firmly agrees or approves of the [Chinese] Communist Party."

Which fields and how close of a connection to the CCP would raise a red flag is unclear. The State Department has not elaborated.

"About 6.4% of the [Chinese] population is CCP members, and of this ... about 7% work in the government capacity," noted Min Ye, an international relations professor at Boston University.

Ye said the likelihood of finding a student with a direct tie to the CCP is quite low, but she's concerned the ambiguity will keep new students from choosing to come to the U.S.

Marcelo Gomes, a student athlete detained by immigration officials, has strong support among the student body at Milford High School.

She can only speculate the reasons for the administration decision.

"Maybe it serves some technical — or negotiation, or maybe they want to accelerate the decoupling trend. Either way, it's very concerning," said Ye.

It's not just the financial loss to higher education — international students contributed $3.9 billion to the Massachusetts economy last year, according to the Institute of International Education — but a blow to the cultural exchanges on campus like the ones Wong's professor of Chinese language and culture, Hua Dong, leads at Northeastern University.

"The term of 'Chinese' is very different from the Chinese people or the Chinese Communist Party, so don't confuse these three terms," she warned.

Dong left China for the U.S. shortly after participating in the Tiananmen Square student protests of 1989. She's concerned the political environment may lead to further straining in the relations between both nations.

Harvard University's graduation ceremonies on Thursday were held amid the school's unprecedented legal battle with the Trump administration. President Alan Garber and other speakers addressed immigration, and students described their mixed emotions. Meanwhile, in court a judge extended an order blocking the president's ban on Harvard enrolling international students.

"It's very sad," she said. "I think it can create a lot of Sinophobia and misunderstanding ... What I have hoped for right now, it's just doing what I can do the best, which is to design more engaging and immersive learning experiences for the students, and hopefully the students will come in with more open minds."

Ye believes the fewer the exchanges between the U.S. and China, the greater the chances for future conflict — be it trade or military.

The State Department wouldn't say how many Chinese students have been impacted by its move.

NBC News learned that the administration has stopped scheduling new student visa interviews since last week and that it will begin to monitor social media accounts as part of its vetting process.

A federal judge in California blocked the administration last month from revoking international students' legal statuses, also barring federal authorities from arresting or detaining them based on their immigration status when the case is moving through the courts.

The Department of Homeland Security's revocation of Harvard University's Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification was blocked by U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs in Massachusetts. She extended her order last week.

If the administration succeeds in pulling Harvard's SEVP certification, the school would be unable to enroll foreign students, and those currently attending Harvard would need to transfer to avoid losing their legal status.