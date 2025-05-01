City councilor proposes change to resident parking rules in South Boston

Changes could be coming for resident parking in South Boston on the weekends.

At a meeting Wednesday, Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn called for resident permit parking to be extended to seven nights per week in South Boston, like in other Boston neighborhoods such as the North End.

Currently, permits are required to park in marked South Boston street spaces between 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. Monday through Friday.

The city says the goal is to make it easier for people to pay to park using smart meters.

According to Flynn, a large number of out-of-state plates are reported in the neighborhood as Southie has become a weekend destination. and they don not move their cars all weekend.

"Neighbors continue having to call attention to consistently search for parking, taking their children to activities, taking care of an elderly parent, enjoying a night out," Flynn said. "Maybe they come home to circle for 45 minutes, hoping to find a spot."

The proposal will now head to committee for further discussion.

Other council members have also expressed support for the change.