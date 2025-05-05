Collection of defaulted student loans resumes for first time since 2020

The federal government on Monday resumed collecting defaulted student loan payments from millions of people for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Trump administration said the debt would be collected through a federal program that withholds payments through tax refunds, wages and government benefits.

"At some point, it needs to be reinstated and it does need to be paid back, but we need to make sure that it isn't a drastic measure that makes affordable life, everyday life, unaffordable," Boston University student Nayvon Terry said.

For millions of Americans who have defaulted federal student loans, debt collection will resume after five years.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey took aim at the White House for lifting the collections pause.

"Unfortunately, this is once again President [Donald] Trump taking us in the wrong direction," Healey said.

Healey called on Trump to pause the collections again, with consumers already facing the fallout from increased tariffs.

"Absolutely," Healey said. "It's just going to make life harder and more expensive for people."

According to the U.S. Department of Education, of the nearly 43 million people who owe money on their student loans, only a little more than a third have made regular payments.

More than 5 million borrowers are in default on their federal student loans, and federal officials said that number could reach 10 million in a few months.

According to the federal government, affected borrowers should start getting notices now.

The Massachusetts Attorney General's Office has information about student loan assistance on its website.