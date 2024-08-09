Comparing the campaign strategies of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump

In a week of split-screens and attack lines, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are looking to seize momentum during a battleground state blitz, while Donald Trump and JD Vance hope for the honeymoon high to wear off.

The striking difference in strategies is raising questions for analysts on both sides, balking at the Trump campaign's choice to send Vance on his own into Wisconsin and Michigan.

"Donald Trump is the guy that everyone has supported," said Republican strategist Jennifer Nassour. "JD Vance, I think there's so many mixed reviews on him. At the end of the day, Donald Trump is the person who has the base, and you can't replicate Trump."

In a long press conference, President Donald Trump claimed he's far ahead in the polls against Kamala Harris — political analyst Sue O'Connell fact checks that assertion and other Trump attacks on the Harris campaign, discusses the professionalism of the Trump campaign and dives into the claims about the allegations about the service history of Harris' running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.



"I think Donald Trump is back on his heels, is completely caught off-guard by the energy, the enthusiasm, the massive crowds the Democratic ticket is pulling," said Democratic strategist Jesse Mermell. "He doesn't know what to do."

Even without that presence, the former president has been workshopping attacks on Harris.

"She can't do an interview. She's barely competent," said Trump.

That focus on a lack of off-script moments from the current vice president has analysts like Nassour and Mermell split.

"We still have many, many months left to go, even in an abbreviated campaign," Mermell said. "I don't think that attack line is getting them anywhere."

"The thing with Kamala Harris is she has not been tested. She's been the vice president for three and a half years, and the Biden administration has done a great job keeping her in a back room and locked up," said Nassour.

The unique set of campaign dynamics will likely straighten out in the weeks ahead.

"They want to head into convention week riding a high, and so far, they're doing that," said Mermell.

"I think the only person who helps Donald Trump is Donald Trump," said Nassour.

There are 88 days remaining until the election, with voters heading to the polls on Nov. 5.