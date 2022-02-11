President Joe Biden's signature Build Back Better Act has stalled and his voting rights ambitions have fizzled. But Congress is suddenly racking up modest yet consequential victories, from protecting victims of sexual abuse and improving mail delivery to making the U.S. more competitive with China.

"We're lawmakers, not law-suggesters," said Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii. "And to the extent that people wanted to put Democrats in charge so they can achieve some sense of normalcy in their government — they're seeing a functional legislative branch. And so I think that's positive."

The flurry of bipartisan activity comes as Democrats have hit a wall on many of Biden's campaign promises that lack GOP support, from gun control to liberalizing immigration to overhauling police practices. Democratic leaders pivoted after a failed vote to curtail the Senate's 60-vote threshold, which preserves the Republican minority's power to shape — or veto — legislation.

"What the Democratic leaders seem to have finally realized is that in a 50-50 Senate, the only way you’re going to be able to produce any accomplishments that matter to the American people is to work across the aisle," said Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine. "All of a sudden there is sincere Democratic participation."

The bipartisan victories, which include a $1.2 trillion infrastructure law passed last year, have followed a similar formula: Write bills with input from members of both parties and omit controversial provisions to keep the coalition as broad as possible.

