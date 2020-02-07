Donald Trump

Court Rules Dems Can’t Sue Trump Over Foreign Govt. Payments to Business

A view outside Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. one day before the inauguration of Donald Trump Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington.
Noam Galai/WireImage, File

A federal appeals court on Friday dismissed lawmakers' lawsuit against President Donald Trump for violating the emoluments clause of the U.S. Constitution on technical grounds, NBC News reported.

In the ruling, the three-judge panel of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia found the 215 members of Congress did not have legal standing to bring suit against the president for violating the clause, which bars federal officials from collecting payments from foreign governments without the approval of Congress.

This story is developing. Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Donald Trumpcourts
