Activists to Rally for Fair Election in Roxbury Wednesday

Activists will rally and march to demand a fair election in Roxbury’s Nubian Square Wednesday night.

The demonstration, starting at 6 p.m., features a speaking program to demand that every single vote is counted before a winner of the presidential election is declared. Demonstrators will then march downtown Boston for a second rally.

Meanwhile, many storefronts in Boston are boarded up in fear of possible civil unrest over the Election results.

Increased presence from the Massachusetts State Police and the Boston Police Department has been implemented to maintain order, while Gov. Charlie Baker activated 1,000 members of the Massachusetts National Guard to call on if needed.

But business owners are preparing for the worst after being caught off guard this summer during protests that turned violent. Crews fastened the doors and windows of stores on Boylston and Newbury Streets Monday, while some owners went so far as to hire a security detail.

“I understand what’s going on but proving a point doesn’t mean break and steal things," crew member Michael Sanchez said as he secured businesses. "At the end of day I’m still working, so it is what it is. But I feel like you can go about it a different way rather than having to board up all of Boston for a couple of days ”