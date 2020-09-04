Auchincloss Wins District 4 Congressional Race

After three days of counting votes, ex-Marine Jake Auchincloss was declared the winner early Friday in a tight Democratic primary race to fill the U.S. House seat being vacated by Joe Kennedy III.

The Associated Press called the race around 2 a.m. Friday for Massachusetts' Fourth Congressional District, which had been too close to call since Tuesday's primary. The top two in the crowd of candidates -- Auchincloss and Jesse Mermell -- were separated by 1.2% of the vote, with Auchincloss taking an unofficial 1,800-vote advantage.

State law allows campaigns to ask for recounts in specific precincts or city wards, and it wasn't immediately clear if Mermell, a former aide to ex-Gov. Deval Patrick, would pursue that option. She has until Friday to decide.

The contest took until early Friday to decide after a deluge of mid-pandemic votes overwhelmed several cities and towns during Tuesday's primary.

Because of the high volume of mail-in ballots and last-minute arrival of many ballots, several election officials told Secretary of State William Galvin's office that they did not complete their final counts.

Thousands of mail-in ballots were left uncounted in a few communities, including 3,000 that were supposed to be sent from the Franklin town clerk's office to the polls to be counted on Election Day, but were never dropped off in what state election officials call an "oversight."

"It's a bit concerning," said Alex Psilakis, a policy manager with MassVOTE, a non-partisan group that has been monitoring the primary. "The state implemented a whole new vote-by-mail system, so there are some kinks that need worked out. I don't think there's any ill will or ill intention in missing these ballots, I think folks were just a little overwhelmed with everything going on."

Seven Democratic candidates sought to replace Kennedy, who opted not to seek reelection and instead challenge Sen. Ed Markey in the U.S. Senate primary. In addition to Auchincloss and Mermell, the group of candidates included Newton City Councilor Becky Grossman, City Year co-founder Alan Khazei, epidemiologist Natalia Linos, former Wall Street regulator Isshane Lecky and Ben Sigel, who worked for the Democratic National Campaign Committee.

Markey defeated Kennedy, setting the stage for another possible six-year term and marking the first time a Kennedy has lost a race for Congress in Massachusetts.

Neither Auchincloss, a Newton City Councilor, nor Mermell, a progressive former business group leader, spoke Tuesday night. Instead, they both issued statements urging that all the votes be counted.

Republican Julie Hall, a veteran, defeated David Rosa on the GOP side of the ballot.

State House News Service contributed to this report.