Michael Bloomberg

Democratic Voters at Watch Parties Unimpressed by Bloomberg’s First Debate

"He's toast," one viewer said of the former mayor of New York City

NBCUniversal, Inc.

One after another, Democratic presidential candidates took turns at the start of their latest debate to take shots at former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg. And each time, the crowd at The Abbey, a gay bar in West Hollywood, California, reacted with uproarious cheers, NBC News reports.

They cheered when Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., criticized Bloomberg for having spent his way onto the debate stage, and when Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, said the party should nominate "someone who is actually a Democrat" — referring to Bloomberg — the crowd laughed and clapped again.

The applause at the West Hollywood watch party, hosted by the local chapter of the Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ advocacy group, reached a peak when Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., asked Bloomberg whether he would release former female employees from nondisclosure agreements, or NDAs, legal contracts that prevent someone from talking publicly about an incident, usually signed in exchange for money.

Decision 2020

The latest news on the 2020 presidential election

Democratic Debate 4 hours ago

Analysis: Dems’ Civility Gives Way to Combustible Conflict During Debate

Democratic Debate 5 hours ago

Key Moments from the Ninth Democratic Debate

"He's toast," said Dwight Clarke, 70, who lives in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Michael BloombergNevadaDemocratic DebateElections 2020
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us