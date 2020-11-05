Local Legal Expert on Trump's Election Litigation: ‘That's Not How it Works'

With several states still yet to be called in favor of either presidential candidate, President Donald Trump’s campaign is already filing lawsuits, threatening to take the legal battle all the way to the Supreme Court.

Trump is suing some battleground states over restricting access to observers at locations where ballots are being counted as well as late arriving ballots, but legal experts argue that Trump's claims contradict the makeup of the legal system.

"That’s not how it works," Boston College law professor Kent Greenfield said. "The Supreme Court is an appellate court and he will have to sue in Federal Court in Pennsylvania or Michigan and then it will have to go up through several levels of appellate review before it would get to the Supreme Court."

The lawsuit filed by the president’s campaign seeks to obtain more access for campaign observers to watch the ballots being counted. They're also planning to call for a recount in Wisconsin.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Kent Greenfield, a constitutional law professor at Boston College, takes a look at Donald Trump's false claim that he had won the election, his efforts to stop votes from being counted in multiple states and his stated intention to take his battle to the Supreme Court.

While legal action isn’t as common in a presidential race, according to Greenfield, it happens more frequently at the state and local levels. In those cases, the litigation typically doesn't change the outcome, Greenfield said.

It can take weeks for a state to certify the results, he added, and the legal challenges could vary depending on the state. It also remains to be seen whether these arguments fall under state or federal purview.

"I think the claims they have in Arizona or Nevada will be different from the ones they have in Michigan and Pennsylvania," Greenfield said. "So I think the claims the Trump campaign will be making in Pennsylvania will have to do with these late arriving ballots. The claims I've heard in Michigan have to do with whether they’ve had sufficient access to review the count."

It could take several weeks before the allegations are settled with these potential legal challenges, according to Greenfield. The Electoral College meets next month.