Mulling Trump Reelection, NH Newspaper Endorses 1st Democrat in a Century

On Sunday, the traditionally conservative newspaper the New Hampshire Union-Leader endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president in an editorial titled "Our choice is Joe Biden*."

While the editorial cited judicial appointments, tax policy and support for gun rights as accomplishments by the president, it took issue with the increase in national debt and the president's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

"President Trump is not always 100% wrong, but he is 100% wrong for America," the editorial said. "We may be turning a corner with this virus, but the corner we turned is down a dark alley of record infections and deaths. Mr. Trump is a self-proclaimed expert on a wide variety of topics, but when pushed on basic topics he doesn’t want to discuss, he very quickly feigns ignorance."

The newspaper had endorsed Republicans for president for a century until 2016, when it backed libertarian Gary Johnson.

In that endorsement, the paper denounced Trump by calling the him a "liar, a bully, a buffoon. He denigrates any individual or group that displeases him."

Publisher Joseph W. McQuaid also attacked Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, calling her "a selfish, self-centered, sanctimonious prig."

The 2020 editorial dubbed the president as the "antithesis of thoughtful and pragmatic."

"America faces many challenges and needs a president to build this country up. This appears to be outside of Mr. Trump’s skill set," the editorial said.

The uncharacteristic endorsement does not come without an asterisk, however. The editorial suggests electing a "healthy dose of GOP senators and representatives" to prevent a blue wave that they say could prove to be as disastrous as four more years of a Trump presidency.