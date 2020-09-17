Pence to Campaign in NH Next Week

Vice President Mike Pence will campaign in Gilford, New Hampshire next Tuesday, weeks after President Donald Trump held a rally in the battleground state.

According to a statement, the Tuesday afternoon event will highlight what the campaign called the administration's efforts to rebuild the military and on "establishing law and order."

New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley characterized Pence's visit to the Granite State as an attempt to "barrage voters with more lies."

"That doesn’t change the fact that he and President Trump have failed to protect American lives and livelihoods here and around the country," Buckley said.

"Granite Staters know the reality: six months into a global pandemic, thousands of us have lost jobs in the biggest economic downturn since the Great Depression, and we are nowhere close to the end of this crisis."

The Trump campaign urged voters to "reject the Left's socialist agenda," in the event announcement, claiming that Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, "threatens to destroy our country's success."

The event will be held Tuesday at 3 p.m. at the AutoServ Hangar at Gate K in Gilford, New Hampshire. Doors open at 1 p.m. and close at 2:30 p.m.