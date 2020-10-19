Vice President Pence to Rally in Maine Monday, NH Wednesday

Vice President Mike Pence is visiting Maine Monday for a "Make America Great Again" rally before heading to New Hampshire Wednesday in the final stretch of the 2020 presidential campaign.

The Trump campaign announced Friday that Pence would be hosting a rally in Hermon at 11:30 a.m. The event will be at Dysart's Service Center, a restaurant and trucking business, off I-95 near Bangor International Airport.

Pence will later head to a rally in central Pennsylvania Monday afternoon, according to the Trump campaign, which also announced another rally will be held in New Hampshire Wednesday.

Pence will host the New Hampshire rally at Port City Air in Portsmouth on Oct. 21 at 1:30 p.m. before he heads to Cincinnati, Ohio later that evening.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death opened the door for Republican President Donald Trump and the Senate to speed through a Supreme Court nomination.

"President Trump and Vice President Pence have delivered for the people of Maine and Pennsylvania through their America First agenda," the campaign said in an announcement.

Maine has long been considered a swing state, and the Trump-Pence campaign is working to swing as many of them Republican as possible as Election Day, Nov. 3, rapidly approaches. In 2016, Maine gave one electoral vote to Donald Trump and three to Democrat Hillary Clinton.

The general election may not be Pence's only focus in his swing through Maine. This year Sen. Susan Collins, a centrist Republican, is in a battle for reelection against Democrat Sara Gideon that will help determine which party has control of the U.S. Senate.

The Trump campaign didn't say in its rally announcement whether Collins would be at Pence's rally.

Pence’s visit follows stops in the district by Donald Trump Jr. and Dr. Jill Biden, as well as an earlier summer visit to the area from Trump.