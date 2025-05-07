‘Deeply sorry': Boston city councilor explains why she hasn't resigned after guilty plea

Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson spoke exclusively with NBC10 Boston Wednesday about her decision to delay her resignation, stating it's intended to soften the landing for her district.

Meanwhile, Councilors Erin Murphy and Ed Flynn filed an emergency resolution calling for her forcible removal from the council.

The councilor representing District 7 pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges Monday for wire fraud and theft of public funds. Fernandes Anderson indicated Wednesday that her decision not to resign immediately is in the best interest of her district, saying she plans to remain until the end of the fiscal year to ensure her constituents are represented by her vote in the council.

"I'm deeply sorry for all of the pain that you have endured. I'm deeply sorry for everything, every hardship that this has caused for you," Fernandes Anderson said. "And I promise you, with every single minute of what's left, to, again, finish strong, reach a soft landing and create some stability out of this."

The guilty plea stems from accusations that in 2023, Fernandes Anderson funneled a $13,000 bonus payment to a relative on her staff, from which she then personally received $7,000 in cash.

Federal prosecutors are recommending a sentence of one year and one day in prison, along with $13,000 in restitution. Her sentencing is scheduled for July 29.

"Now it's up to us to try to regain credibility, and we do that by acknowledging a serious and significant ethical problem we're facing," Flynn said.

Murphy, Flynn, Mayor Michelle Wu and others first called for Fernandes Anderson to step down after her arrest in December.

The embattled councilor's chair sat empty Wednesday at the first meeting following her guilty plea. Flynn and Murphy filed an emergency resolution to remove her from the council.

"I do think it's time to move on," Murphy said. "She needs to resign so we can do that."

However, City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune said the body does not have the power to unseat a sitting member prior to sentencing.

"As a lawyer, I know the law, and I know that that is very clear," Louijeune said.