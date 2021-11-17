Inflation

Democrats Rebrand Build Back Better Bill to Counter Inflation Concerns

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the $1.75 trillion spending package would help "fight inflation" and lower costs for families

Democrats are refocusing their message on President Joe Biden's Build Back Better bill in response to inflation concerns from voters and key centrist lawmakers as Congress moves closer to final votes on the massive spending package.

The White House and Democratic leaders have rebranded the legislation as an antidote to widespread price hikes, arguing that it would lower the cost of prescription drugs, child care and overall expenses related to raising families.

"Want to fight inflation? Support Build Back Better," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Tuesday.

The measure calls for spending $1.75 trillion over a decade on a variety of Democratic priorities, from health care subsidies to clean energy. It would give the government the power to negotiate prices for certain medicines, subsidize child care and extend cash payments for most parents with children under 18.

But some Democratic moderates say they're more worried that the increased costs would hit numerous sectors of the economy.

