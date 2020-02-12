Deval Patrick

Deval Patrick Expected to Make Decision on Campaign’s Future Soon

Patrick finished ninth among Democrats in New Hampshire's primary Tuesday

By Jake Levin

Democratic presidential candidate former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick speaks during the McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club Dinner, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Manchester, N.H.
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick was expected to make a final decision on the future of his presidential campaign Wednesday, a day after a disappointing finish in the New Hampshire primary.

Abe Rakov, Patrick's campaign manager, told NBC News that Patrick was evaluating the situation and make a decision about the future of the campaign” Wednesday.

Patrick, who served as governor in the Bay State from 2007 to 2015, finished ninth among Democrats in the New Hampshire primary, garnering just 0.4% of the vote.

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang and Colorado Sen. Michael Bennett, who finished one spot ahead and one spot behind Patrick, respectively, announced they were suspending their campaigns.

Patrick didn't officially launch his presidential bid until November, long after many of the front-runners had already become established.

The next battleground for Democrats is Nevada, where caucuses are scheduled for Feb. 22. The next primary is set for Feb. 29 in South Carolina.

