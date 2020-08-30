Ed Markey, Joe Kennedy Make Final Push For Votes

Senator Ed Markey and challenger Congressman Joe Kennedy III are busy making their last pitches to Massachusetts voters in the final days of the Democratic primary race.

On Saturday, Rep. Kennedy met with a couple dozen people at a Worcester restaurant, while Sen. Markey campaigned in Holyoke.

"If you have my back for the final three days, I will have your back," Markey said at the event.

The incumbent also attacked his challenger's voting record, saying, "Congressman Kennedy voted for it and we now see the consequences.”

At least two new polls show Markey ahead by 10 or more points, but don't expect Kennedy to slow down in the final three days.

"It is going to be intense, as it should be, right? We’re talking about a United States Senate seat,” Kennedy said.

Congressman Kennedy is hoping he doesn't become the first member of his storied political family to lose an election in Massachusetts, but he says he expects the race to be a close one.

“Support around our Commonwealth is very strong, in communities Worcester and communities like Springfield and Pittsfield and Lawrence and Lowell....”

The winner of Tuesday's primary will move on to the general election in November. There will be a republican challenger but the democrats are expected to keep the Senate seat.