How to manage election-related stress and anxiety

There's an important Election Day question you won't find on any ballot: How are you feeling?

According to the American Psychological Association, 77% of Americans consider the future of the nation a "significant source of stress in their lives." For many, the stakes of this election feel deeply personal, stirring up emotions ranging from anxiety to frustration.

With so much outside of our control, mental health providers remind us that we can still choose how we support ourselves through tough emotions.

What mental health experts say about election anxiety

Mental health professionals emphasize that election-related stress is normal

Basic self-care routines can help manage election anxiety

Social support is one of our strongest stress relievers

Student perspectives

"A little worried. We don't know what's going to happen," a Northeastern student named Jacob said.

"I'm a little anxious but OK. I thought I would feel worse," says Vaisha, a Northeastern student who plans to keep herself busy as results come in.

Kristin said taking action by voting helped ease her worry, but she'll still be closely monitoring the situation.

"I will be checking online and social media to see what's the update. I was in a meeting earlier to check the update," Kristin said.

The brain-body connection

Dr. Alice Connors-Kellgren, clinical psychologist and director of the Developmental Trauma Clinic at Tufts Medical Center, said it can help to simply know there's nothing wrong with you for feeling some distress. Your brain is doing its job, trying to protect you in the unknown.

"Even if you've already cast your ballot, now it's sort of out of your control. And so one of the things that you can do to really manage that anxiety is find things that you do have control over," Connors-Kellgren said.

She recommends focusing on activities within your control:

Cooking meals

Maintaining exercise routines

Prioritizing sleep

"Doing all of the things that you need to do to give your nervous system the tools that it needs to regulate," Connors-Kellgren said.

Connors-Kellgren also says that if results are significantly delayed, compartmentalization can help manage prolonged stress.

"Perhaps between the hours of nine and five, really focus on going about your daily life and then give yourself perhaps an hour or less each day to be checking in with the news or thinking about journaling about some of your worries."

Social support

Vincenzo "Vin" Scibelli, CEO of NEW Health, stresses the importance of community and self-awareness during politically stressful times.

"Know your own anxiety, and when you're starting to feel that stress and find a release for some of that tension," Scibelli said.

He says distraction can be healthy when it stops us from ruminating, "as needed with exercising, watching a movie, doing something just to take away some of the stress."

Professional help

Mental Health America provides guides on how to handle a range of emotional experiences during the election season.

For those feeling more overwhelmed than usual, know that professional help is available and accessible.

The Massachusetts Behavioral Health Help Line (BHHL) is free, and no health insurance is required.

Call or text 833-773-2445

Live chat available at: https://www.masshelpline.com/

Available 24 hours per day, 7 days per week, 365 days per year (including holidays)

Real-time interpretation in 200+ languages

Deaf or hard of hearing? Contact MassRelay at 711

Bottom line

Given the magnitude of the election, simple self-care strategies can feel inadequate, but mental health professionals say these basic steps can help interrupt stress feedback loops and signal to your brain, "you're safe."