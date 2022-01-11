Fauci Says Sen. Paul's False Accusations ‘Kindle the Crazies' Who Threaten His Life

Dr. Anthony Fauci sparred with Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., during a hearing Tuesday, with the nations top infectious disease expert accusing the senator of making false accusations against him and stoking "the crazies" who threaten his life.

"What happens when he gets out and accuses me of things that are completely untrue, is that all of a sudden that kindles the crazies out there, and I have threats upon my life, harassment of my family, and my children, with obscene phone calls because people are lying about me," said Fauci during the Senate hearing.

Fauci blasted Paul, who was an ophthalmologist before being elected to Congress, for making political attacks against him, noting that a man was arrested on Dec. 21 while traveling from Sacramento, after he told them he was traveling to Washington, D.C. to kill Dr. Fauci and had an AR-15 in his vehicle along with magazines of ammunition.

"So I asked myself, 'Why would senator want to do this?' So go to Rand Paul website and you see 'Fire Dr. Fauci' with a little box that says, 'contribute here' you can do $5 $10 $20 $100," said Fauci. "So you are making a catastrophic epidemic for your political gain."

