Federal prosecutor takes aim at Boston's mayor over ICE criticism

The top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts isn't mincing words.

U.S. Attorney Leah B. Foley took aim at Boston Mayor Michelle Wu for her criticism of federal immigration operations in the Bay State.

Speaking with WBUR over the weekend, Wu said that people are "getting snatched off the street by secret police."

"People like Mayor Wu have created false narratives," Foley said Wednesday. "ICE agents, along with other federal law enforcement partners, are making immigration arrests, that is no secret."

ICE officials and Massachusetts leaders traded barbs about immigration policy Monday.

Wu stood by those remarks on Wednesday.

"I'm just describing what Bostonians have already seen with our own eyes," she said. "We, across the board, see a lot of rhetoric, and mudslinging, and personalized attacks. It is still important to tell the truth."

Others inside Boston City Hall are grappling with the ongoing war of words.

"It's important that we are able to have civil conversations, to be respectful to each other," said Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn, who represents District 2.

"I would like to make sure that we're asking the correct questions to the federal government as to who are these agents? Show their faces, stop coming into our city masked, and show some humanity," said City Councilor Enrique Pepén of District 5.

Analysts say each comment made by elected officials carries its own risks.

"It can endear her to her own base to stand up to President Trump. But in terms of the weight of the federal government coming down on the state and the city of Boston, it's a tough predicament for her to face," said political analyst Glen Johnson.

While resistance takes different forms, federal officials are making one thing clear.

"We will not apologize for doing our job," said Foley.