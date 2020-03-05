Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Elizabeth Warren

‘Fiercest of Fighters’: Democrats React to Warren Dropping Out

Many of the people who've been running against Warren for the Democratic presidential nomination praised her after she suspended her campaign

By Gaia De Simoni

NBCUniversal, Inc.

After Sen. Elizabeth Warren dropped out of the presidential race on Thursday, many fellow Democrats took to Twitter to show their support for the senator from Massachusetts.

Joe Biden, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg were some of the politicians whom Warren had debated throughout the process to lavish praise on Warren after she dropped out. Warren had failed to win any state in the caucuses and primaries through Super Tuesday, including her home state, where she came in third.

Other politicians, like Warren ally Rep. Ayanna Pressley and rising Democratic star Stacy Abrams, also showed their appreciation for the liberal senator.

More about Elizabeth Warren

Elizabeth Warren 4 hours ago

What Warren Told Her Staff About Suspending Her Campaign

Elizabeth Warren 5 hours ago

Elizabeth Warren Drops Out of Presidential Race

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is dropping out of the race for president after not finishing above third place in any of the first 18 primary contests. 

This article tagged under:

Elizabeth WarrenDemocratic presidential primary2020 election
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us