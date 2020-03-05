After Sen. Elizabeth Warren dropped out of the presidential race on Thursday, many fellow Democrats took to Twitter to show their support for the senator from Massachusetts.
Joe Biden, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg were some of the politicians whom Warren had debated throughout the process to lavish praise on Warren after she dropped out. Warren had failed to win any state in the caucuses and primaries through Super Tuesday, including her home state, where she came in third.
Other politicians, like Warren ally Rep. Ayanna Pressley and rising Democratic star Stacy Abrams, also showed their appreciation for the liberal senator.