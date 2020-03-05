After Sen. Elizabeth Warren dropped out of the presidential race on Thursday, many fellow Democrats took to Twitter to show their support for the senator from Massachusetts.

Joe Biden, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg were some of the politicians whom Warren had debated throughout the process to lavish praise on Warren after she dropped out. Warren had failed to win any state in the caucuses and primaries through Super Tuesday, including her home state, where she came in third.

Other politicians, like Warren ally Rep. Ayanna Pressley and rising Democratic star Stacy Abrams, also showed their appreciation for the liberal senator.

And to Bailey: Champ and Major would love to have you over any time. — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 5, 2020

My friend @ewarren knows how to dream big and fight hard. She is a leader in fighting for change, and an inspiration to women across this country. I look forward to continuing to work with her in the Senate and beyond. #Persist ! — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) March 5, 2020

Senator @ewarren has made fighting on behalf of working families her life's work. Meeting urgency with moral courage, she’s the kind of leader Americans are fortunate to have, and I’m honored to have run alongside her. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) March 5, 2020

Righteous words from a righteous woman. My friend. My partner in good. You have fought every single day for our families. This is a movement built to last. The Work continues. In this fight with you always @ewarren https://t.co/kqpqSXcUso pic.twitter.com/eGf7VKOD09 — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) March 5, 2020

.@ewarren gives form to brainy, compassionate, determined, indefatigable leadership. Her extraordinary belief in the capacity of our nation to serve its poorest resident and to demand the most of its people will continue to move our nation forward. Thank you, our friend! pic.twitter.com/Lh4EuV4QGG — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) March 5, 2020

Today is a hard day for so many people who love and respect @ewarren and admire her campaign - and I include myself in that.



Elizabeth Warren is a progressive lion, a champion for working families, and her commitment to inclusivity is exemplary. Thank you for being a role model. https://t.co/E9iZzo4Dwt — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 5, 2020

Elizabeth Warren is an amazing leader. Always gracious, warm, brilliant and genuine. Everyone knows you were in the race to make things better for everyday people. You will continue to fight because it is who you are. pic.twitter.com/GkHiiIM4Hb — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) March 5, 2020

I am so proud of my friend @ewarren. She and her team drove an energized, disciplined, and important campaign committed to big ideas, grassroots organizing, and fighting for what you believe in. We need her leadership to win - - and to deliver real change when we do. — Deval Patrick (@DevalPatrick) March 5, 2020

I want to congratulate @ewarren on running such a strong and authentic campaign. To say she is a "fighter" for a better world is an understatement - she is someone who (in the spirit of RFK) looks at the world and constantly asks "why can't it be better" — John Delaney (@JohnDelaney) March 5, 2020

.@ewarren has shaped this race -- and our nation -- for the better. And I know she is just getting warmed up! — Eric Garcetti (@ericgarcetti) March 5, 2020

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is dropping out of the race for president after not finishing above third place in any of the first 18 primary contests.