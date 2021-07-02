Jill Biden

First Lady to Visit NH and Maine Saturday

While visiting Maine and New Hampshire this weekend, first lady Jill Biden will meet with Gov. Janet Mills, elected officials from both states and members of the New Hampshire National Guard

First lady Jill Biden speaks to military spouses during a visit at Patio, Family Advocacy Center, Army Community Services Annex in Colorado Springs, Colo., Thursday, May 6, 2021.
Carlos Barria/Pool via AP

First lady Dr. Jill Biden will travel to two New England states this weekend, she announced this week.

Biden will visit Portland, Maine, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on Saturday. The trip will be a part of the Biden administration's "America's Back Together" tour celebrating the progress the U.S. has made against COVID-19.

According to the first lady's office, Biden will arrive at Portland International Jetport in Cumberland County, Maine shortly after 1 p.m., then head to a local park to meet with Gov. Janet Mills, and Rep. Chellie Pingree.

Biden will arrive at Portsmouth International Airport at Pease in Portsmouth, New Hampshire around 4 p.m., where she will greet members of the New Hampshire National Guard and their families.

The first lady will attend a neighborhood barbeque with Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and Sen. Maggie Hassan at a private residence in Portsmouth shortly after 5 p.m. before her departing flight from Portsmouth around 6:30 p.m.

Dr. Jill Biden paid a visit to a New Hampshire school Wednesday to talk about how the American Rescue Plan will help schools.

