Galvin talks about Boston election preparations, calls Trump order ‘grab of power'

Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin is gearing for another full fall this year.

Voters will be heading to the ballot box in Boston after months of controversy surrounding embattled District 7 Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson and fierce debate over whether to hold a special election.

"I've had to take control of the Boston Election Department because of the grievous problems that emerged last November -- specifically, people were kept in line and had the risk of not being able to vote at all, some may not have been able to vote at all," said Galvin. "The idea that they could run a special election in this atmosphere, when you have a general election for mayor and other offices coming up very quickly, makes no sense."

Election concerns go beyond the local level. President Donald Trump has issued an executive order that calls for proof of citizenship requirements and new voting system guidelines.

President Donald Trump's sweeping executive order to overhaul elections in the U.S. is certain to face legal challenges.

The United States Election Assistance Commission's Standards Board is meeting this week to discuss the demands.

"It's a ridiculous grab of power trying to interrupt elections, trying to affect, adversely, voters' rights," said Galvin.

While Galvin pushes back, he's leaning on the past, pointing to the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution and what he views as a need to fight in the here-and-now.

"We have to continue to fight for democracy," he said. "It's very much at risk."

Galvin previously spoke out against the executive order when Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell and 18 other state attorneys general filed a lawsuit against it.

"I wholeheartedly support Attorney General Campbell's challenge to this unconstitutional attempt by the President to seize control of American elections," he said in a statement at the time. "With this Executive Order, President Trump is seeking to disrupt our enormously successful Vote by Mail program, disenfranchise our citizens, and place incredible burdens on active duty service members who wish to cast a ballot while serving their country."

