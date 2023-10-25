GOP field is crowded, but Trump's lead is large — who could beat him in NH primary?

2024 has all the markers of a typical election cycle in New Hampshire — candidates stopping at bakeries, dinner halls and diners, talking with voters about the issues that matter most to them.

But one thing is different in the leadup to the first-in-the-nation primary. Polling suggests that former President Donald Trump is still the clear frontrunner, despite a crowded field looking to seize some momentum.

Analysts say to gain that edge, the pack will need to be whittled down.

"I know there are some that are impatient because of the landscape, especially among those that don't want Trump to capture the Republican nomination, but we're getting there," said Scott Spradling. "After New Hampshire, you'll see the field shrink, and perhaps rapidly."

Some candidates hope to narrow things down quickly.

"We need a candidate that can win the general election," said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. "There are too many people who aren't going to vote for Trump."

Others argue it's still too early in the process.

"The candidates have to force that coalescing, not anybody else," said former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, another GOP presidential hopeful. "I think there will be a lot fewer people on the stage for the debate in Miami, Nov. 8, that will help, and we've got three months still."

Meanwhile, voters and state leaders are keeping their options open and looking to play a big role in naming the eventual nominee.

"New Hampshire can be a graveyard of frontrunners. I think that will be true this time," said State Rep. Wayne MacDonald, a Republican in Londonderry.

"I don't think we can have too many options. I wouldn't mind even seeing more," said New Hampshire voter Owen Brovenches.

On the Democratic side, President Joe Biden will not be on the ballot in the New Hampshire primary. His campaign says it is following guidance from the Democratic National Committee, which has worked to make South Carolina the first primary stop, leap-frogging Iowa and New Hampshire.

Candidates will make their cases to voters on Nov. 8 at the third Republican presidential debate in Miami. You can watch it on NBC10 Boston at 8 p.m.