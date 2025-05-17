GOP leader in Mass. Senate discusses budget priorities

Budget week is on the horizon for the Massachusetts Senate, and Republican Minority Leader Bruce Tarr is ready to lay out his party's priorities.

The House voted 151-6 last month to pass a budget worth more than $61.4 billion. The Senate will debate funding next.

"Funding for our K-12 education systems, that number goes to $150 per student — it is still far too low," said Tarr. "We're proposing $200, minimum, per pupil."

The rapid-fire changes brought on under President Donald Trump were a focal point Monday as Beacon Hill worked toward a Massachusetts budget.

Cutting down on state spending and prioritizing cost of living concerns are also critical for Republicans in the State House. The Senate's initial budget proposal also includes a funding boost for Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell.

"We cannot abandon our state's chief law enforcement officer from doing her job, but what we need to do is make sure there's a focus on things that are practical and that make sense," said Tarr.

Beyond dollars and cents, the minority leader also points to the need for a legislative rules plan, which has been bogged down by disagreement among Democrats.

"This is the first time in many years that we've had an opportunity to achieve some meaningful rules reform that will increase transparency,” said Tarr.

While Beacon Hill issues take up much of his schedule, Tarr is also focused on issues in his district, including sand replenishment on Salisbury Beach.

"It is acknowledged as a measure that provides a quantum of protection, some of the sand that's involved will clearly move, some of it will be sacrificial, but it will not be a permanent solution. And so the way that this needs to be treated is that it was a very important step to take, but it was only a step," he said.

