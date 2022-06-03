Jared Kushner

House Oversight Investigating $2B Saudi Investment in Jared Kushner's Firm

Kushner formed an investment firm right after Trump left office, and six months later, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, controlled by the crown prince, invested $2 billion

By Rebecca Shabad | NBC News

Jared Kushner stands in the press briefing room
Win McNamee/Getty Images

The House Oversight Committee has launched an investigation into a $2 billion investment by the Saudi government into a firm formed by Jared Kushner after he left the White House last year.

Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., wrote in a letter to Kushner that her committee is looking into the investment by the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, which is controlled by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, into Kushner's firm Affinity.

The probe will focus on whether Kushner's personal financial interests improperly influenced U.S. foreign policy while he served in the White House under his father-in-law, former President Donald Trump, Maloney wrote in the letter.

